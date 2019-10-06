|
Jeannette L. Thurman of Delran N.J., passed away on Oct 2, 2019 at home surrounded by her family.
Jeannette is survived by her husband Bill; her sons Bill (Angie), Steven (Tia), grandchildren; Easton, Ava, Ella, Jaslynn, and Landon, her sister; Linda, brother; Dennis. She will be missed by the rest of her family, along with many dear longtime friends.
Come celebrate her 65 years on Thursday from 9:30 to 11 a.m. at the Resurrection Parish, Holy Name, 260 Conrow Rd. Delran, NJ. 08075, where there will be a mass of Christian burial celebrated at 11 a.m. Interment private. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to, 'Adult & Teen Challenge' Faith based addiction rehabilitation program. http://teenchallengegeusa.org/give
Published in Burlington County Times on Oct. 6, 2019