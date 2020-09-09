1/1
Jeffrey G. Lewis
Jeffrey Garrett Lewis of Mount Laurel, N.J. passed away at home while surrounded by loving family on Monday, Aug. 31, 2020. He was 64.

Mr. Lewis was born in St. Louis, Mo. and resided in Waltham, Mass. and Florence, N.J. before moving to Mount Laurel in 1991. He received a Master's degree in Electrical Engineering from MIT in Cambridge, Mass. in 1980.

Jeffrey was a dedicated 35-year employee of Lockheed Martin in Moorestown, where he worked as a software engineer, retiring in 2020.

One of Jeff's favorite activities was square dancing with Rutgers Promenaders, and he loved playing Dungeons & Dragons with his family. But above all, he cherished the time spent with family and will be deeply missed by those he leaves behind.

Jeffrey is survived by his beloved wife, Karen Marie (Williams) Lewis; his mother, Lorretta Lewis; children, William Lewis and Kimberly Smires; brother, Levi Lewis; and grandchildren, Kailey Smires and Nathaniel Lewis.

A visitation will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12, immediately followed by a memorial service, both at the Mount Laurel Home for Funerals, 212 Ark Road, Mount Laurel, N.J. Final disposition will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Jeff's name may be made to ALS Association at donate.als.org/donate, or to The Muscular Dystrophy Association at mda.donordrive.com/donate.

Mount Laurel Home for Funerals

mountlaurelfuneralhome.com

Published in Burlington County Times on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Mount Laurel Home For Funerals & Cremation Services
212 ARK ROAD
Mount Laurel, NJ 08054-6309
(856) 234-6900
