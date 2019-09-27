|
Jeffrey Thomas Dickinson of Lumberton, age 44 years, passed away tragically September 18, 2019 in Pasadena, Maryland. He was a native of Laurel Springs and Tabernacle. He resided in Salisbury, Md. for many years moving to Pasadena, Md. a few months ago.
He was a former Mechanic for Chesapeake Ship Building in Salisbury, Md.
Jeffrey loved motorcycles and operating radio controlled cars.
Beloved father of Cameron Dickinson, dear son of Thomas W. and Kathleen Dickinson, dear brother of Heather Dickinson Rodriguez, maternal grandson of Jeanne Jones, and uncle of Zoe, Mya and Angel.
Relatives and friends of Jeffrey's family are invited to his visitation from 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesday afternoon, October 3, at The Lankenau Funeral Home, 57 Main St., Vincentown, where the service will begin at 3 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the donor's favorite charity.
The Lankenau Funeral Home,
57 Main St.,
Vincentown
Stephen Lankenau, Director
Published in Burlington County Times on Sept. 27, 2019