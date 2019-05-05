Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Jeffrey DaCosta
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeffrey W. DaCosta

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Jeffrey W. DaCosta Obituary
Jeffrey DaCosta of Moorestown, N.J., passed away suddenly Thursday, April 25, 2019. He was 61.

Mr. DaCosta was raised in Glen Oaks, N.J., and had most recently resided in Moorestown, N.J.

Mr. DaCosta is survived by his only son, one brother, a step-sister, his ex-wife, his sister-in-law, and two nephews.

A private service took place Tuesday, April 30. Many family members, friends, and coworkers eulogized Jeff, remembering his love of family, music, hockey, and billiards.Mount Laurel Home for Funerals,

Mount Laurel
Published in Burlington County Times on May 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.