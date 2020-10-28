Jennie J. (Tarasewicz) Nowicki of Burlington passed away at Lower Bucks Hospital on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, at the age of 93.Jennie was born in Roebling and was a longtime Burlington resident. In her early years, she worked for MetLife and then began her career as a volunteer for different organizations. She volunteered with All Saints School with the PTA and milk program. She served as an Executive of the Board of Directors with the school. She ran the Deborah Heart and Lung Center ticket raffle for many years, which was an huge fundraiser for the hospital.She enjoyed traveling, especially to warm island locations with her friends.Jennie was preceded in death by her husband, Edward, and their son, Joseph Nowicki.She is survived by her daughter, Jeanette Jackson and son-in-law, Richard, and two granddaughters, Allison Jackson (Rob McAllister) and Rachael Baker (Ryan).The family would also like to say Thank You to Jennie's devoted caretaker and friend, Francia Jean- Charles "Lala."A walkthrough visitation will be held from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, at Page Funeral Home, 302 E. Union Street, Burlington. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Saturday, at All Saints RC Church with burial to follow in Laurel Hill Cemetery. Facial coverings and social distancing will be required for all events.Donations may be made in her memory to Deborah Heart and Lung Center, 212 Trenton Rd., Browns Mills, NJ 08015.Expressions of sympathy may be sent to her family from the funeral home's web site below.Page Funeral Home,Burlington