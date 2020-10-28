1/
Jennie J. Nowicki
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jennie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jennie J. (Tarasewicz) Nowicki of Burlington passed away at Lower Bucks Hospital on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, at the age of 93.

Jennie was born in Roebling and was a longtime Burlington resident. In her early years, she worked for MetLife and then began her career as a volunteer for different organizations. She volunteered with All Saints School with the PTA and milk program. She served as an Executive of the Board of Directors with the school. She ran the Deborah Heart and Lung Center ticket raffle for many years, which was an huge fundraiser for the hospital.

She enjoyed traveling, especially to warm island locations with her friends.

Jennie was preceded in death by her husband, Edward, and their son, Joseph Nowicki.

She is survived by her daughter, Jeanette Jackson and son-in-law, Richard, and two granddaughters, Allison Jackson (Rob McAllister) and Rachael Baker (Ryan).

The family would also like to say Thank You to Jennie's devoted caretaker and friend, Francia Jean- Charles "Lala."

A walkthrough visitation will be held from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, at Page Funeral Home, 302 E. Union Street, Burlington. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Saturday, at All Saints RC Church with burial to follow in Laurel Hill Cemetery. Facial coverings and social distancing will be required for all events.

Donations may be made in her memory to Deborah Heart and Lung Center, 212 Trenton Rd., Browns Mills, NJ 08015.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to her family from the funeral home's web site below.

Page Funeral Home,

Burlington

www.pagefuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Burlington County Times on Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
31
Visitation
09:30 - 10:30 AM
PAGE FUNERAL HOME - BURLINGTON
Send Flowers
OCT
31
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
All Saints RC Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
PAGE FUNERAL HOME - BURLINGTON
302 E UNION ST
Burlington, NJ 08016
(609) 386-3700
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by PAGE FUNERAL HOME - BURLINGTON

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved