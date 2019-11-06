|
|
Jennie Rubisch of Edgewater Park, N.J. died Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, at Wiley Christian Retirement Community, Marlton, N.J., where she had resided for the last five years. She was 101.
She was born Feb. 28, 1918 in Colver, Pa., where she resided until her family moved to Edgewater Park in 1960, where she resided until 2015. Jennie was a longtime member of St. Joseph's Church, Jesus, the Good Shepard Parish in Beverly, N.J., as well as a member of the Altar & Rosary Society.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James; her parents, Joseph and Mary Bertolami; her brother, Joseph; and her sisters, Helen (Mario Staccone), Mildred and Elda Bertolami.
She is survived by her sons, James (Christine) of Medford and Dennis of Ocean City, N.J.; granddaughters, Lisa (Ian Kerner) of New York City, N.Y., Amy, and Leslie Rubisch (Erik Ekroth) of Montclair, N.J.; and great grandsons, Owen and Beckett Kerner and Miles Ekroth.
Jennie was a longtime employee of Kessler's Department Store in Riverside, N.J. and previously Edgewater Park Township schools, where she was Cafeteria Manager and cook. She also worked at Shadden's in Ebensburg, Pa.
Jennie enjoyed cooking, particularly family dinners on Sundays and holidays, and baking biscottis, blueberry muffins and other baked goods to share with family and friends. She and Jim enjoyed traveling, including many cruises and bus trips, visits to the Caribbean Islands as well as the South Jersey shore. But most of all she enjoyed spending time with and spoiling her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
A viewing will be held from 10 a.m. until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, at St. Joseph's Church, Jesus, the Good Shepard Parish, 805 Warren St., Beverly, NJ 08010, followed by entombment at Odd Fellows Cemetery in Burlington.
In lieu of flowers and other expressions of sympathy, the family requests donations be made to St. Joseph's Church, Jesus, the Good Shepard Parish, at the address listed above, or to Wiley's Christian Retirement Community, 99 East Main St., Marlton, NJ 08055.
Bradley & Stow Funeral Home,
Medford
www.bradleystow.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Nov. 6, 2019