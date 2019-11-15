|
Jennie T. (Fiadino) Bocci, formerly of Burlington, passed away at Virtua Rehabilitation Center in Lumberton on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, at the age of 99.
Jennie was a homemaker and a parishioner of St. Paul's R.C. Church in Burlington.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, Carl Celi, her second husband, Andrew Bocci, and her nine sisters.
She is survived by her son, Carl Celi, and many nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.
A viewing will be held from 9 to 10 a.m. Wednesday, at Page Funeral Home, 302 E. Union St., Burlington. Her Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, at St. Paul's R.C. Church, with burial to follow in Laurel Hill Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations made to St. Katharine Drexel Parish, St. Paul's R.C. Church, 223 E. Union St., Burlington, NJ 08016.
