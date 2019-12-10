Home

Jennifer A. Dias

Jennifer A. Dias Obituary
Jennifer A. (Carroll) Dias passed away after a sudden, brief illness on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019. She was 40.

Born in Philadelphia, Pa. to Charles and Judith Carroll, Jenn was beloved to many, particularly her family and friends in Delran, N.J., where she lived most of her life. She was vibrant, funny, caring and kind, leaving an indelible mark on the world.

A mother, daughter, sister and aunt, Jenn is survived by her three children, Ryan, and twins, Logan and Sophia. She was a loved daughter of Charles and Judith, sister of Chris (Michelle) and Beth (John), and an aunt, niece and cousin to the extended Carroll family.

A gathering of family and friends will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, with a short service from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., at Givnish of Cinnaminson, 1200 Rt. 130 North.

In lieu of flowers, donations for Jennifer's children may be made to "Donation for the Dias Children" at TD bank account # 4372342786.

To share your memories of Jennifer, please visit the funeral home's web site below.

Published in Burlington County Times on Dec. 10, 2019
