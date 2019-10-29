|
|
Jennifer A. (Bancroft) Salvito of Mount Laurel, N.J. passed away while surrounded by loving family on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019. She was 61.
Mrs. Salvito was born in Woodbury, N.J. and had resided in Moorestown, N.J. before moving to Mount Laurel 22 years ago. Jennifer was a member of the Burlington County Board of Realtors and appreciated art, particularly painting and making jewelry. She enjoyed traveling, entertaining, cooking and experimenting with recipes. But above all, she cherished the time spent with family, especially her grandchildren, and will be deeply missed by those she leaves behind.
Jennifer is survived by her beloved spouse, Thomas Salvito; her parents, Howard Wayne Bancroft and Margaret Ann Ferry; son, Wayne Anthony Ramos; siblings, Joan Lombardi, John Bancroft, Judy Fornier, and Wayne Bancroft; grandchildren, Saydee Jade Ramos and John Strickland Ramos; and several nieces and nephews.
A viewing will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31, immediately followed by a celebration of life service, both at Saint John Neumann R.C. Church, 560 Walton Ave., Mount Laurel, N.J. Final disposition will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Jennifer's name may be made to the Brain & Behavior Research Foundation online at www.bbrfoundation.org.
Mount Laurel Home for Funerals
mountlaurelfuneralhome.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Oct. 29, 2019