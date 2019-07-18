|
|
Retired Lieutenant Colonel Jeremiah P. Connors of Medford, N.J. passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at the Samaritan Center at Voorhees, N.J. He was 87.
Born in South Amboy, N.J., Jeremiah resided in Medford for the last 41 years. He graduated with his Bachelor's degree from Belmont Abbey College in North Carolina, and went on to receive his Master's degree in Science and International Affairs from George Washington University. Jeremiah also was a graduate of the U.S. Naval War College.
He retired as a Lieutenant Colonel with the U.S. Marines Corps, serving during the Vietnam War. He also was a regional distribution manager for American Honda Motor Company. Jeremiah was a member of various military related associations, and a former member of the South Amboy Fire Dept.
He loved walking and the outdoors, tending to his lawn and garden, watching Philadelphia sports teams, and Jerry Time.
Brother of the late John Connors and Joan DeJoy, he is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Ann Marie (Cannon) Connors; five children, Karen Clemens (Jeff), Jay Connors (Jeanette), Kathy West (Steve), John Connors (Maureen), and Maureen Petrilli (Tom); his brother, William Connors; two sisters, Dorothy Spiecker and Carol Nuzzie; six grandchildren; four great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends may greet the family from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, July 19, at St. Mary of the Lakes R.C. Church, 40 Jackson Rd., Medford, N.J., where his Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. A private interment with full military honors will be in the Brig. Gen. William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Wrightstown, N.J.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Jeremiah's name to the St. Vincent de Paul Society, Jones Road, P.O. Box 1131, Medford, NJ 08055; or say a prayer for peace and perform a random act of kindness or mercy on his behalf.
Mathis Funeral Home,
Medford
www.mathisfuneralhome.com
Published in Burlington County Times on July 18, 2019