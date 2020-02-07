|
Jeri (Geraldine) A. Severns of Wrightstown, N.J. slipped the bounds of Earth with her loving husband of 46 years by her side, on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. She was 72.
She was born in Trenton, N.J. to the late Frederick and Anne South on Sept. 4, 1947.
Jeri owned and operated Hidden Gardens Florist in Wrightstown for 30 years. She was a very talented floral designer, enjoyed gardening and loved spending her time at the shop.
Jeri enjoyed taking long drives, going to the Shore or to the Poconos and sightseeing. She was a member of the Plumsted Presbyterian Church and also was a very civic minded person. She served as Wrightstown's first Republican councilwoman, past secretary for the Burlington County Planning Board and as chairman for the Burlington County Republican Committee. She loved being active within the community. She was always looking to help others. Jeri had a kind heart and was beyond generous. She gave to numerous charities including CHOP, St. Jude's, , Animal Welfare and numerous veterans charities.
Jeri was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend who will be deeply missed by all who knew her.
Jeri was preceded in death by her parents; by her son, Andrew Zamensky; and by her sister, Patricia South.
She leaves behind her adored husband of 46 loving years, James Severns of Wrightstown; her son, Aaron Severns and Christine Sotovelez of North Hanover; her granddaughter, Katelyn; and other extended family members and friends.
Relatives and friends are invited to gather from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Feb. 10, and from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11, at the Tilghman Funeral Home, 52 Main St., New Egypt, NJ 08533, followed by her funeral service at noon. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Jeri's name to CHOP Foundations, , , the Animal Welfare Association, or a veterans .
