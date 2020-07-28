Jerome A. Maze Sr. of Marlton, formerly of Browns Mills, passed away Friday, July 24, 2020. He was 83.
He was the beloved husband of Joan B. (Rowe) Maze, the loving father of Linda Ryall (Brad), Jerome Maze Jr., James Maze (Lorie), John Maze (Christine) and Eric Maze, the dearly loved grandfather of Amanda Pacitti (Dave), Daniel Ryall (Emily), Brandon Ryall (Raimundo), James Maze Jr., Thomas Maze, Jessica Best (James), and Matthew, Justin, Connor and Olivia Maze, and the dear great grandfather of Lucas, Colton, Stella, Logan, Yanni, Ayden, Jayden, Hunter and Alexandra. He also will be dearly missed by his dog, Wally.
Mr. Maze retired as first sergeant after serving the U.S. Army for 22 years. He was a Drill Instructor and served two tours in Vietnam with the First Calvary Division. He went on to work for 25 years for the State of N.J. as a Healthcare Supervisor. He had a strong work ethic and was dedicated and loyal.
He loved Wawa, fishing, the casinos and bingo, but most of all loved his family. He leaves a place in their hearts that is filled with his loving memories.
Relatives and friends are invited to the viewing from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Friday, at the Bradley Funeral Home, Rt. 73 and Evesham Road, Marlton, where a funeral service will be held at noon. Burial will follow at the Brig. Gen. William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Arneytown, N.J.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jerome's name to the Wounded Warrior Project
, support.woundedwarriorproject.org
.
Bradley Funeral Home,
Marltonwww.bradleyfhmarlton.com