Jerome B. Roache Sr. sailed his boat into the sunset on July 17, 2019.
He leaves behind his loving family and dogs. He leaves the fish behind for Jack Master, so he can finally have some fish for himself, but Jerry will forever be the King of the Delaware. Jerry went home to be with the Lord surrounded by his love ones.
Jerry was the son of the late Carl and Lois Roache. He was a lifelong resident of Florence, N.J.
He was a U.S. Navy Veteran, retired from the Florence Twp. School District and was a member of the Florence Yacht Club.
Jerry was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. Family was the most important thing in his life, and he loved Christmas.
He is survived by his wife, Kathy Roache of 52 years; his son, Jerome B. Roache Jr. (Shannon); daughter, Kimberly Roache (Mark King); daughter, Kristen Sweeney (Jack); grandchildren, Kevin , Ashley (Kevin), Jerome Baxter the 3rd, Jack, Hailey, Lacey, Kyla and Honor; and great- grandchildren, Jayda, Kira and Chase. He is also survived by his sister, Carol Miller (Herb); brother, Jim Roache (Hannah); sister, Karen Suessegger (Warren); and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, July 22, at the Dennison Funeral Home, 214 W. Front St., Florence, where relatives and friends will be received by the family from 9 a.m. until the time of service. Officiating will be the Rev. Aaron McCullough.
Donations in his name may be made the , 55 W. Wacker Drive, Suite 1150, Chicago, IL 60601.
Published in Burlington County Times on July 21, 2019