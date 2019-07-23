Home

Dennison Funeral Home
214 W. Front St.
Florence, NJ 08518
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Dennison Funeral Home
214 W. Front St.
Florence, NJ 08518
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Dennison Funeral Home
214 W. Front St.
Florence, NJ 08518
Jerome B. Roache Sr. Obituary
Jerome B. "Jerry" Roache Sr. of Florence passed away Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at home surrounded by his loving family. He was 74.

Funeral services and Navy honors were held for Jerry on Monday, July 22, at the Dennison Funeral Home, Florence. In Jerry's obituary in Sunday's paper, his daughter Kristin's name and his good fishing buddy, Jack Marter's names were misspelled hence this corrected notice.

Memorial donations for Jerry may be sent to the .

Dennison Funeral Home,

Florence

www.dennisonfh.com
Published in Burlington County Times on July 23, 2019
