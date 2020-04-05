|
Jesse Donald Morgan of Palmyra passed away Saturday, March 28, 2020. He was 91.
He was the son of the late Gladys and Jesse Morgan, and husband of the late Jean Morgan.
Don was born and raised in Kentucky, but lived most of his life in New Jersey. He was currently living with his daughter and her husband, Michelle Arnold and Robert Zoll.
Don lived a full and active life. Some of his many interests were golfing, bowling, fishing and gardening. Camping with the family was a regular event.
Don was the owner of Morgan's Ceramics in Palmyra and Morgan's Transfer in Delran with his late wife, Jean. Don's work ethic, independent spirit and his devotion to his family will surely be his legacy and proudly carried on by his loving family.
Don is survived by seven children, 14 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren, including children, Donna Morgan Carden (Breck) of Crestwood, Ky., Keith Allen Morgan (Marilyn) of Louisville, Ky., and Michelle Arnold (Robert Zoll) of Palmyra, N.J., and grandchildren, Breckenridge Carden (Aimee) of Louisville, Ky., Stuart Carden (Neysa) of Kansas City, Mo., Brooke Carden Galindo (Alex) of Agoura Hills, Calif., Jessica Willitts of Tabernacle, N.J., Katie Schaber (Joey) of Orlando, Fla., Kevin Moore (Caroline) of Seattle, Wash. and Chrissy Hoover Moore of Orlando, Fla.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date when we can gather safely to honor his memory.
Published in Burlington County Times on Apr. 5, 2020