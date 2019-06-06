Home

Jesse L. Stagg

Jesse L. Stagg Obituary
Jesse L. (Loveman) Stagg passed away peacefully Saturday, June 1, 2019, at Lutheran Crossings, Moorestown. She was 90.

Jessie was born and grew up in Burlington, moving to Bogota after her marriage to Harry. Upon her retirement, they took up permanent residence at their summer home in Seaside Park. Jessie continued working in the secretarial field at the Borough Hall of Seaside Park for over five years.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Harry, and siblings, Paul Loveman and Jeanette Reed.

Jessie is survived by nieces and nephews who she always treated as her own children.

A gathering and remembrance is planned and will be announced at a later date.

Page Funeral Home,

Burlington

www.pagefuneralhome.com

#lifecelebrationbypage
Published in Burlington County Times on June 6, 2019
