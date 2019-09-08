Home

Jesse T. Greenway Jr. Obituary
Jesse T. Greenway Jr. of Columbus passed away into God's loving and eternal care on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, at Samaritan Hospice Inpatient Unit, Mount Holly. He was 74.

Born in Chester, Pa., Jesse was a lifelong resident of Columbus.

Lance Corporal Jesse Greenway was a proud U.S. Marine. After his service to his country,

Jesse retired as a machine operator from Modern Packaging in Mount Holly.

In his earlier years he was avid hunter and enjoyed fishing. He appeared as an extra in a John Wayne movie in Hawaii. He loved his family and watching old cowboy movies.

Jesse was preceded in death by his parents, Jesse Sr. and Mildred (Howell) Greenway, his son, Scotty Greenway, a brother, Larry Greenway, and a sister, Charlotte Greenway.

He is survived by his sister, Shirley Greenfield (David), and brother, Robert Greenway (Rose). He also leaves behind his nephews, Jason Gray and Jay Greenway (Debbie), and extended family and dear friends.

Graveside services will be held privately at Brig. Gen. William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery, North Hanover.

In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, donations in Jesse's name may be sent to the , P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675.

To offer condolences to the family please visit the funeral home's web site below.

Dennison Funeral Home,

214 W. Front St.

Florence.

www.dennisonfh.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Sept. 8, 2019
