Services
WEBER FUNERAL HOME - RIVERTON
112 BROAD ST
Riverton, NJ 08077
(856) 829-2700
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
WEBER FUNERAL HOME - RIVERTON
112 BROAD ST
Riverton, NJ 08077
Prayer Service
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
WEBER FUNERAL HOME - RIVERTON
112 BROAD ST
Riverton, NJ 08077
Jessie T. Palombi Obituary
Jessie T. Palombi of Riverton passed away Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, at the age of 85.

She was the daughter of Louis and Helen Marini of Burlington, N.J.

Jessie was a dedicated telephone operator for many years. She could always be seen with a smile on her face and was happiest when surrounded by family and friends. Her infectious sense of humor will be missed by all.

Wife of the late Phil Palombi, she is survived by her loving sister, Marguerite D'Eustachio (Tom); devoted children, Bonnie McCleary (Jimmy), Dean Palombi (Janet), and William Palombi (Susan); seven beloved grandchildren, Phil (Quynh Anh), Tony, Gina (Brad), Kevin, Bill, Anthony, and Leah; a cherished great-grandson, Declan; and many loving nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are invited to visit with the family from 10 a.m. until the prayer service at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 12, at the Weber Funeral Home, 112 Broad St., Riverton, NJ 08077.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the at .

For condolences, please visit the funeral home's web site below.

Weber Funeral Home,

112 Broad St.

Riverton

www.weberfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Aug. 9, 2019
