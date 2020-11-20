Jesús Joseph Urtasun
Riverside - Jesús Joseph Urtasun, of Riverside, NJ, passed away on November 8, 2020. He was born in Pamplona, Navarra, Spain to the late José Urtasun and María Cruz Díaz. He was 85 years old. He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Cricelidis "Crice" Urtasun. Together they had three daughters Amaya Urtasun, Maríacruz Urtasun (Bernard Tolliver) and Maite Urtasun Hopkins (Matthew Hopkins), as well as his grandchildren, Liam Hopkins and Raquel Hopkins. He is the dear brother of María Angeles Urtasun (Antonio Ciaurriz), Juan Manuel Urtasun (Elena Illescas), and Pablo Urtasun (Linda North), and an uncle to many nieces and nephews. "Joe" or "Señor", as most knew him, was a Spanish teacher for many years at Holy Cross High School in Delran, NJ. But he was more than a teacher to the many lives he had impacted. He built a school in Paraguay, Domingo Savio in Puerto Casado, because he knew the importance of bringing education to everyone. He was a priest before he met his wife and he was very involved in the Catholic church. He loved gardening and being outside. Above all, he loved being with people and making them smile. A Memorial Mass will be held on Monday, November 30, 2020 at 10:30 am at Jesus, the Good Shepherd, St. Joseph's site, Beverly, NJ, followed by the burial of his ashes at St. Peter's Cemetery in Riverside, NJ. Masks, social distancing, and crowd restrictions will be enforced at the church and cemetery. We ask that during this time, guests refrain from giving hugs or handshakes to ensure everyone stays safe. To share your fondest memories and condolences, and order flowers, please visit www.Givnish.com
