Burlington County Times Obituaries
Perinchief Chapels
Joan A. Coffey Clark

Joan A. Coffey Clark Obituary
Joan A. Coffey Clark of Lumberton passed away suddenly on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at Virtua Memorial Hospital in Mount Holly. She was 62.

Born at Fort Dix, Joan was a longtime area resident. She was a graduate of Rancocas Valley Regional High School and Burlington County College.

Joan was a longtime Librarian for the Burlington County Library. She worked in Westampton and later in Browns Mills, Pemberton Township. She loved animals.

Joan is survived by her companion, fiancé, and best friend, Everett Miller Jr. of Lumberton; her sister, Patricia K. Seward of Lumberton; three nieces, Angela Seward, Michelle Seward Coleman, and Katrina Seward Tuliano; and many great nieces and great nephews. She is also survived by her beloved Pit Bull, Bella Maria.

Graveside services will be held privately.

Contributions in her name may be made to the ASPCA at www.aspca.org

Perinchief Chapels,

Mount Holly

Published in Burlington County Times on Nov. 8, 2019
