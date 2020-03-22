|
|
Joan Ada DeMore of Boynton Beach, Fla. and Burlington, N.J. passed peacefully on Saturday, March 14, 2020. She was 88.
Born Oct. 22, 1931 in Bordentown, N.J., Joan was a "Depression Baby." "My life has spanned 10 decades... that's long enough, I have lived and done everything I wanted."
Joan and her late husband, Robert DeMore, graduated from Burlington High in 1951. She was an operator for the phone company for over 40 years, for New Jersey Bell in Mount Holly and for Bell South in West Palm Beach. Her favorite story was how she helped Elvis, a GI at Fort Dix, put in a long distance call to his mother.
Still active as a Bingo player and sports fan, playing on Thursday nights at the Burlington VFW and Sundays at the Boynton Eagles, she rooted for her favorite football teams every weekend, never missing Alabama or her New England Patriots.
Joan's memberships included the TK CLUB, Burlington, and VFW, American Legion and Eagles Club, Boynton Beach, Fla.
Called "Aunt Joan" by her many nieces and nephews and "Mom-Mom" by her nine grand-children, she is survived by her children, Robert of Burlington, Denise of Duxbury, Mass., Joann of West Palm Beach, and Richard of Boynton Beach, and her sister, Sandy Podolak of Burlington.
Joan and her husband "Big Bob" DeMore's ashes will be interred at Odd Fellows Cemetery in a private ceremony at a later date.
Published in Burlington County Times on Mar. 22, 2020