Joan Ann (Spich) Sandor of Eastampton passed away suddenly into God's loving and eternal care on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2019, at Virtua Hospital, Mount Holly. She was 79.
Born and raised in Trenton, N.J., she moved to Eastampton in 1971 to raise her family.
Mrs. Sandor retired from Marcella Duffy School in Florence after producing many fine 4th grade students for over 40 years. She was member of the FTEA, the NJEA and the NEA, and a supporter of ASPCA.
Joan Ann loved raising her family and spending time with her grandchildren.
Preceded in death by her parents, Chester and Sally Spich, she is survived by her loving husband of 42 years, James Sandor, and her daughters, Tracy Kopco (Bill) and Jennifer Novak. She also leaves behind her grandchildren, Madeline, Lauren, and Robert, her brother, Robert Spich (Emilie), as well as extended family and friends.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing from 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 22, at the Dennison Funeral Home, 214 W. Front St., Florence. Her Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 23, at Holy Assumption Church, 1290 Hornberger Ave., Roebling. Interment will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Florence.
Memorial contributions in Joan Ann's name may be sent to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
To offer condolences to the family, please visit the funeral home's web site below.
Dennison Funeral Home,
214 W. Front St.
Florence
www.dennisonfh.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Aug. 21, 2019