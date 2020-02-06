|
|
Family came first for Joan. She was always there for her children and grandchildren.
Before moving to Florida, Joan was a homemaker and a Cub Scout leader in Beverly. She had a fun, competitive nature. Joan loved playing bingo, watching game shows and playing cards in Orange Tree Village. She loved sitting on her porch reading and waving to the neighbors when they walked by.
Joan and Reds loved to travel and enjoyed eating lunch on the beach. She especially loved coming back to New Jersey to visit family, enjoy a margarita and go to gamble in Atlantic City.
A young Joan would meet a handsome guy at the skating rink; the late Bernard "Reds" Coyle. He swept her off her feet and they spent their marriage flowing on the dance floor. They were blessed with four children, Kathleen Mehrer (David), Bernard Jr., Dennis Sr. and Mark (Karen), and later by grandchildren, Kimberlee, Matthew, Veda, Kimberly, Dennis Jr. and Stanley, and seven great grandchildren.
Joan was preceded in death by her sisters, Mary, Winnie, Sister Mary Campion, and Nancy, and her brothers, Bill, Tom and Harry.
A Mass of Christian Burial celebrating 84 great years will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, at St. Casimir Church, Riverside. Interment will be in St. Peter's Cemetery, Riverside.
Donations in lieu of flowers to Penn Highlands Community Nursing (www.phhealthcare.org) will be appreciated.
Sweeney Funeral Home,
Riverside
www.sweeneyfamilyroom.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Feb. 6, 2020