Joan Dean Grinnage
Joan Dean Grinnage
Joan Dean Grinnage, of Willingboro, departed this life peacefully on Saturday, November 28, 2020.
Services will be held 11am Tuesday, December 8, 2020 in the Covington Funeral Home, 755 White Horse Pike, Atco. Viewing hours: 9am – 11am only. Entombment in Lakeview Memorial Park, Cinnaminson.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Bright Hope Baptist Church Scholarship Ministry, 1601 N. 12th Street, Phila., PA 19122.

Published in Burlington County Times from Dec. 4 to Dec. 6, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Covington Funeral Home
755 White Horse Pike
Atco, NJ 08004
(856) 336-2078
