Joan E. Larmour of Mount Laurel, N.J. passed away Friday, Jan. 24, 2020. She was 80.
The beloved daughter of the late Henry and Elsie Larmour, she will be sadly missed by several cousins and her dear friends, the McConville family.
Joan was a teacher in the Mount Holly school district for 24 years. She was an avid traveler and reader and loved her family and dear friends.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend the visitation from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, at the Foster-Warne Funeral Home, 820 Haddon Ave., Collingswood, N.J., where a time of sharing and remembrance will follow at 11 a.m. Interment will be in Locustwood Memorial Park, Cherry Hill, N.J.
Published in Burlington County Times on Jan. 28, 2020