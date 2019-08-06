Home

Joan Erisman Obituary
Joan (Gehouskey) Erisman of Indian Mills died Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019, at home with her family.

Joan worked for the Medford Knitwear Mill for 28 years and then retired from the Riverview Estates as a Nurse's Aide.

Joan was preceded in death by her husband, Robert W., and her loving aunt, Mary Cristo.

She is survived by her son, Robert E. (Sun), and her loving grandson, Robert W. II.

Visitation will be held beginning at 10 a.m. followed by funeral services at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 8, at the Lechner Funeral Home, 24 N. Main St., Medford. Burial is in the Baptist Cemetery, Medford.

Published in Burlington County Times on Aug. 6, 2019
