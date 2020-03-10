|
|
Joan F. Rothfuss (Chomentowski) passed away peacefully on March 8, 2020 surrounded by her family.
Born in Camden, Joan was 83 years old. She was a resident of Cinnaminson from 1959 to 2004.
Beloved wife to the late Alfred Rothfuss. Loving mother of Lynda (Jay) Rhawn and Edward (Terese) Campbell.
Grandmother of Samantha (Chris) Gawronik, Jamie Campbell, Cailley Cochran and Fallyn Rhawn. Great grandmother of Cameron Burke.
Joan retired as a line supervisor for Siemens after 25 years of employment.
Joan enjoyed traveling, casinos, bowling, QVC shopping and watching movies. She especially enjoyed spending time with her family.
A gathering of family and friends will be held Friday, March 13th, from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. at Givnish of Cinnaminson 1200 Route 130 North.
Her Mass will follow at 10:30 a.m. at St. Charles Borromeo Church, 2500 Branch Pike, Cinnaminson, N.J.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to .
To share your memories of Joan, please visit the website below
Givnish of Cinnaminson
www.givnish.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Mar. 10, 2020