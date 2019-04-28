Home

Joan Howland Carpenter McElhinney

Joan Howland Carpenter McElhinney Obituary
Joan Howland Carpenter McElhinney passed away Saturday, April 6, 2019, at Medford Leas, Medford, N.J.

Born June 27, 1922 in Wilmington, Del., Joan graduated from Swarthmore H.S. and magna cum laude from Arcadia University. She was an Elementary Education Teacher.

Joan married James McElhinney in 1948 and was widowed in 1981. She also was preceded in death by her domestic partner, John Wolcott (1984-2000).

Survivors include her sister, Alison Carpenter Lucas of Saratoga, Calif.; children, James L. McElhinney of New York, N.Y., Peter H. McElhinney of Richmond, Va., and Kate Montgomery of San Francisco, Calif.; grandchildren, Alice C. McElhinney of Brookline, Mass., Suzanne P. Montgomery, and J. Delano Montgomery, both of Brooklyn, N.Y.

Her memorial service will begin at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 8, at St. Peter's Episcopal Church, 1 Hartford Rd., Medford, NJ 08055.

Donations can be made to whatever charity you prefer. If it makes this world a better place, Joan would approve.
Published in Burlington County Times on Apr. 28, 2019
