Joan Inacker (Hertlein), of Cinnaminson, N.J., passed away peacefully on Dec. 29, 2019.
Beloved wife to the late Henry Inacker. Dear mother to Valerie Brothers (Dan) and the late Richard Inacker (Theresa).
A gathering of friends and family will be held on Friday, Jan. 3rd from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. at Givnish of Cinnaminson, 1200 Route 130 North.
Her funeral mass will follow at 10:30 a.m. at St. Charles Borromeo of Cinnaminson at 10:30 a.m. Burial will take place at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Philadelphia, Pa.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The House Rabbit Society, Rabbit.org. To share your favorite memories of Joan, please visit the website below.
Givnish of Cinnaminson
Givnish.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Jan. 2, 2020