Joan K. Horvath

Joan K. Horvath Obituary
Joan K. Horvath of Mount Holly passed away suddenly on Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, at her home. She was 66.

Born in Trenton, N.J., Joan was the daughter of the late Paul and Joan (Curtis) Wyers.

Joan retired as a nurse after 45 years. She loved her dogs, Vanna, Hurricane, and Charlie.

She was a devoted wife of the late Stephen and beloved sister of Bobby and Dennis. She is also survived by her sons, Stephen (Holly), Christopher (Meredith), and Patrick (Melissa); her grandchildren, Stephen, Isabella, Alexander, Gabrielle, Caroline, Harry, Hannah, and Patrick Jr.; her sister, Carol Twarkusky (John); brother, Curtis Wyers (Bev); nieces, Kimmy Ann Twarkusky, Kellie Ann Pelle (Todd) and their children, Tyler, Ayden, and Mason; and niece and nephew, Shannon and Shaun. Joan was a beloved aunt to many.

Services will be held privately.

The family suggests memorial contributions to Cooper University Health Care c/o The Cooper Foundation, Sheridan Pavilion, 3 Cooper Plaza, Suite 500, Camden, NJ 08103, or online at foundation.cooperhealth.org/give-now.

Published in Burlington County Times on Nov. 3, 2019
