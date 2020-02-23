|
Joan M. O'Toole of Palmyra passed away peacefully on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020. She was 80.
Joan was an avid reader and loved lighthouses and the shore, but loved most of all being a wife and mother.
Joan leaves behind her loving husband of 62 years, Philip. She was preceded in death by her son, Timothy, and daughter, Kathleen Charnley, and is survived by her granddaughter, Alexis O'Toole Maddox of Colorado, her siblings, Calvin Hutton of Hawaii and Betty Boyle of Palmyra, and her cousin, Anne Marie Clementi of Palmyra.
Services and interment for Joan will be held privately.
