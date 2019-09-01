|
|
Joan Marie DiStefano of Cartersville, Va., a loving wife, mother and grandmother, passed away Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019. She was 72.
She is survived by her husband, John DiStefano Sr.; three children, Sam DiStefano, Doris Trainer (James) and John DiStefano Jr.; five grandchildren, Anthony, Ashley, Andrea, Michael, and John; and one great-grandchild, Paisley. She is also survived by two sisters, Ruth and Doris, and a brother, Harry Jr.
She retired after working over 35 years as a School Bus Driver for Medford Township, N.J. Medford will always be her home where she spent the majority of her life working on the family farm's produce stand and raising her children and grandchildren.
She will be remembered by all as the hardworking, generous woman she was and for how much she loved her family and those she met on her journey through life. We miss you!
"I Love You More."
A private visitation was held Saturday, Aug. 17, in the chapel of Puckett Funeral Home in Farmville, Va.
Published in Burlington County Times on Sept. 1, 2019