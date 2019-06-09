|
|
Joan P. (Long) Scott died peacefully on Friday, May 31, 2019, at Cooper Medical Center, Camden. She was 89.
Born in Philadelphia, she was a resident of Delran for the last 60 years.
Joan was the beloved wife for 67 years to the late John R. Scott; the loving mother of the late Mary Anne Mazanec (Tom), Joan Johnson (the late Marshall), the late John Scott (Karen), Ellen Jones (Donald), William Scott (Crystal) and Jennie Bonafiglia (Philip); the grandmother of MJ (Karena), Lexy (Rad), Matt (Kristine), Michael (Julie), Theresa (Matt), Kevin (Emily), Eric (Becky), Nicole, Jessica (Jim), Fuzzy (Mio), Christopher, Aubrey (Daniel), Mihaela, Philip, Andrew and Christian; great grandmother of Dash and Maddie, Harper, Lucy and Vera, Millie, Marshall and Chikoi; and sister of Kathleen (the late George), the late Denise (Bernie), and the late John (Annie). She is also survived by her daughters-in-law, Patricia and Linda, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Joan was a creative homemaker who enjoyed many craft activities over the years. Her most noteworthy passion however, was as family historian - she created handmade journals for all her family members and there was never a major or minor holiday in which a handwritten letter was not included for her extended family and friends.
A gathering of family and friends will be held from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 15, at Jesus, the Good Shepherd, St. Peter site, 101 Middleton St., Riverside, NJ 08075. Her Memorial Mass will follow at 10:30 a.m. Inurnment will take place at St. Peter Cemetery.
Joan was an animal lover. If so desired, memorial contributions may be made to: Voorhees Animal Orphanage, 419 Cooper Rd., Voorhees, NJ 08043.
To share your memories of Joan, please visit the funeral home's web site below.
Givnish of Cinnaminson
www.givnish.com
Published in Burlington County Times on June 9, 2019