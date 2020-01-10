|
|
Joan R. Huston of Hainesport, N.J. passed away Voorhees, N.J. on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, surrounded by her family. She was 89.
Joan was a longtime resident of Hainesport, where she was the first female mayor, former police commissioner and was on the planning and zoning board for many years. She was a Burlington County Democratic Committee Woman for over 50 years.
She loved her "kids" in Rancocas Heights and her door was always open to those who needed her help, but above all she enjoyed going to her grandchildren's sporting events and spending time with her family.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Howard Huston.
Joan is survived by her children, Cindy (George) Cisek (Drew) and Casey Huston (Mary); her grandchildren, John Huston (Brittany) and Mary Lynn Huston; her great-granddaughter, Mackenzie Huston; and her nieces, Joan Horner, Judy Brackin, Ruth Budden, Maureen Seward and Sandie Farrell.
Family and friends are invited to celebrate her life from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 13, at the Mount Laurel Home for Funerals, 212 Ark Rd., Mount Laurel, NJ 08054. The family requests that you dress casual. Interment is private.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Hainesport Community Cats online at www.gofundme.com/f/hainesport-community-cats.
Mount Laurel Home for Funerals
mountlaurelfuneralhome.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Jan. 10, 2020