Joan Ramus Kopacz Patacchia of Fort Pierce, Fla., formerly of Mount Holly, passed away Monday, Sept. 7, 2020 in Florida. She was 86.Born in Wilkes Barre, Pa., Joan graduated in 1951 from Hanover Township Memorial High School in Wilkes Barre as the class Valedictorian. She earned her BA with Honors in Elementary Education from Trenton State College and went on to earn her Master's in Special Education from Trenton State. As part of her master's program she worked as a Learning Disabilities Teacher- Consultant in the Hamilton Township School District and remained in that position for 15 years. She felt that throughout her family life her "primary goal has been to be a supportive and positive influence on my children and especially my grandchildren and to instill the importance of an education."Joan was a longtime member of the Mount Holly Women's League. She loved to play the piano, was an avid reader, and enjoyed playing mah-jongg.The mother of the late James Kopacz Jr., she is survived by her husband, William Patacchia of Fort Pierce, two daughters, Janette Volkman and Kathy Babcock (Charlie), both of Mount Holly, seven grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. The sister of the late Vera Rudnitskas, she is also survived by her former husband, James Kopacz Sr.Funeral Services will be held at noon on Friday, at the Perinchief Chapels, 438 High St., Mount Holly, where relatives and friends may visit with the family from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Burial will follow in the Sacred Heart Cemetery. Face coverings must be worn and social distancing guidelines followed.Perinchief Chapels,Mount Holly