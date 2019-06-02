|
Joan T. Antonucci of Monroe, N.J., formerly of Columbus, Trenton, Connecticut, and Brooklyn, N.Y., passed away Saturday, May 4, 2019, at the Chelsea at Forsgate, Monroe, N.J. She was 86.
Joan was born in Jersey City, N.J. and was employed by Mercer County Community College office of the registrar before her retirement.
She enjoyed gardening, cooking, baking, cruising, collecting, and home projects with her family.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Dante A. Antonucci in 2010.
She is survived by her two children, Lisa R. and David F. Dunigan of Bordentown, N.J., and Jeffrey A. and Lisa Antonucci of Jobstown, N.J.; two sisters, Irene and Raymond Fritz, and Linda and Mark Gardner; and two grandsons, Derek and Kyle Antonucci.
Relatives and friends may greet the family from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, June 7, at Huber-Moore Funeral Home, 517 Farnsworth Ave., Bordentown, NJ 08505.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: Alzheimer's New Jersey and Alzheimer's Association.
