JoAnn Kirkbride of Southampton, N.J. made her peaceful transition back into God's loving arms on Saturday, July 20, 2019, surrounded by her family. She was 64.
JoAnn was born Feb. 14, 1955 to Joseph and Virginia Knast in Riverside, N.J. She graduated from Riverside High School in 1973 and obtained a degree in Nursing.
Her career in the medical field eventually lead her to become a procedural coder at Deborah Heart and Lung Center, where she worked for over 20 years.
She is survived by her devoted husband, Bruce Kirkbride, her beloved children, David Coyle Jr. (Misty) and Ginger Coyle, her grandchildren, Georgia Hull, David Coyle III, Nathan Coyle, Jonah Hull, and Alex Coyle, as well as the Martin family of Audubon, N.J. She lovingly referred to Chris and Samantha as her adopted children with Charlie and Everette as grandchildren. JoAnn is also survived by her sister, Sharon Knast Smith of Conifer, Colo., her brother, Joe Knast III of Morrison, Colo., her nieces, Kelsey Smith and Kaitlyn Hamrick, and nephew, Johnny Knast.
JoAnn enjoyed the simple pleasures of life. On sunny spring weekends you could find her working in her garden with her faithful labradors like shadows by her side. In the winters she kept the birds fed and enjoyed bird watching through the windows with her grandchildren. Summers were filled with day trips to Long Beach Island, and spending quality time with family and friends. She kept a beautiful home where she enjoyed hosting many joyful gatherings through out the years. JoAnn was proud of her family and leaves behind many lasting memories.
A celebration of life will be held on Thursday, Aug. 1, at Sweeney Funeral Home, 337 Bridgeboro St., Riverside, NJ 08075. Family and friends may call between 5 and 8 p.m. with memorial service beginning at 8 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, please consider contributing to Joann's medical expenses via Bruce Kirkbride, or making a donation in her name to Deborah Heart and Lung Center.
Published in Burlington County Times on July 28, 2019