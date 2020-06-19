Joanne K. Heller of Whiting, N.J., formerly of Mount Holly, passed away Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at her home with her family by her side. She was 66.
Born in Long Beach, California, the daughter of the late Joseph and Selena Anderson, Joanne grew up in Medford but was a longtime Mount Holly resident. She was retired from the Mount Holly Township Schools, where she worked for over 20 years, most notably as an attendance officer at Holbein but had worked in all the Mount Holly Schools.
She loved fishing and antique cars, especially her '65 Barracuda. Joanne loved Christmas and flamingos. Her wonderful demeanor was her greatest attribute, because of it she made many, many friends at the schools. Her love of her family was unparalleled and her warm personality was irreplaceable.
She is survived by her husband of 29 years, William, and four children, Jennifer Barthelemy (Christopher) of Horsham, Pa., William L. Heller Jr. (Amanda) of Gilbertsville, Pa., Tammy Phipps (Ryan) of Lumberton, and Amanda Grant (Michael) of Sanford, N.C. She was the grandmother of the late Joseph Michael Grant, and is also survived by her grandchildren, Raven, Matthew, Naomi, Timothy, Theresa, Tony, Mandie, Patrick, Tyler, Anthony, Victoria, and Nicholas, and a brother, Rick Anderson (JoAnn) of Maple Shade. Joanne was the niece of the late Emeline and the late Earl Prickett, and is survived by Aunt Cora Lattiere (the late Bud).
Funeral services will be held at noon on Saturday at the Perinchief Chapels, 438 High St., Mount Holly. Please feel free to dress casually. Interment will follow in the Mount Holly Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday, at the funeral home. All guests must wear masks and social distance guidelines must be followed.
The family requests no flowers, please. Contibutions in Joanne's name may be made to the Alzheimer's Association at www.alz.org.
Published in Burlington County Times on Jun. 19, 2020.