Joe E. Canty of Willingboro passed away Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, at the Cooper Medical Center, Camden, N.J.
A celebration of his life will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11, at the Alpha Baptist Church, 15 Rose St., Willingboro, where family and friends may view from 9 a.m. until the time of service. Interment will be in Brig. Gen. William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Arneytown, N.J.
T. L. Hutton Family & Friends Funeral Services, Burlington
Published in Burlington County Times on Feb. 9, 2020