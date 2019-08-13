|
Joe Huston, a lifelong resident of Southampton, N.J., passed away Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019.
He was a loving father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and cousin and will be greatly missed by family and friends.
His viewing and memorial service will be held from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14, at Perinchief Chapels, 438 High St., Mount Holly, NJ 08060. His graveside service will begin at 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 15, at Odd Fellows Cemetery II, 217 Odd Fellows Rd., Pemberton, NJ 08068.
Published in Burlington County Times on Aug. 13, 2019