Joe Louis Foreman passed peacefully in his sleep the morning of Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, after a long battle with prostate cancer and kidney failure. He was 81.
He was born July 15, 1938 in Sinnickson, Accomack County, Va. to William Foreman and Rosa (Clarke) Foreman. He graduated from Pemberton High School, Class of '56, and studied Liberal Arts at Burlington County College, Class of '78.
Joe was a U.S. Army veteran, serving three and a half years active duty and an additional overseas service for three years in France working in Human Resources.
Known to most fondly as "Uncle Joe," he was a staple in the community of Browns Mills as the neighborhood mailman. He retired from the U.S. Postal Service of Browns Mills in 1992, but went back a fews years later as a part time employee until 2008.
Uncle Joe was a lifelong member of Friendship AME Church, where he served as a Steward, Second Treasurer, member of the Finance Committee, and as President of Choirs. For Joe, Friendship AME was more than just a place of worship. Friendship AME church was his family, his community, his purpose, and his home. Through this community he was able to fulfill his calling to be of service to others.
Socially Joe Foreman was the definition of a go-getter. He spent many years as a member of the Pemberton Township Senior Center, where he would go have breakfast or lunch and just hang out with friends. He joined them for a countless number of bus trips, cruises, casino trips, theatre shows, and restaurants to name a few.
Joe Foreman was one of 10 children. He was preceded to Heaven by his parents along with his nine siblings, Minnie Foreman, Theodore Foreman, Harold Foreman, Allie Foreman, Sam Foreman, Cornelius Foreman, Richard Anderson, Manuel Pina, and Raymond Pina.
Although Joe was never married and had no children, he helped raise so many of his siblings' children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. He leaves behind to remember him lovingly a host of first, second, and third generation of nieces and nephews: Carole Dudley, Curtis Dudley, Kijana Fairell, Darlene Foreman, Vernada Joy Graham, Milton Maxwell Nelson III, Anthony Pina, Darrel Watson, Eli Watson, Lathonia Taylor, Lilly Rose Foreman-Stevens, Peggy Maxwell, Willie Foreman, Allie Foreman Jr., and Virginia Jennings, his sister-in-law, Carole Foreman, his lifelong best friend, John Holly, and so many others.
Memorial services will be held Saturday, March 7, at Friendship AME Church, 711 Lakehurst Rd., Browns Mills, NJ 08015, where the viewing starts at 9 a.m. followed by the service at 11 a.m. presided by Pastor Samuel Hayes. Burial ceremony will be held at Odd Fellows Cemetery, 217 Odd Fellows Rd., Pemberton, NJ 08068.
Published in Burlington County Times on Mar. 1, 2020