A military brat by birth, Joe Tamayo was born at Naval Air Station in Meridian, Mississippi on September 26th 1928., to Simon Sanchez Tamayo and Viola Jones Harris. As tensions began to rise on the Korean Peninsula, the United States took steps to build up its ground forces by drafting young men into the Army. Joe was drafted into the Army and was sent to Korea. He served five tours in Korea and earned the Purple Heart for wounds received in combat during the battle for Port Chop Hill. After leaving Korea, he served two tours of duty in Germany and a tour of duty in Vietnam. He returned to the United States and was assigned to Fort Dix, New Jersey and served as a Drill Sergeant. After 22 years of honorable service to his country, retired from active duty in 1973. Not one to rest on his laurels of service to others, he sought a way to provide service to young people in the local community.
Joe focused his energy on trouble youth and took a position at New Jersey Children's Home in Mt. Holly. His military background served him well as he worked to instill self-respect, discipline, a sense of pride and self-worth in his students. His 30 years of faithful and devoted service earned him recognition and a building "The Tamayo Cottage", was named in his honor. Retiring from the Children's Home in 2013. Joe refused to slow down. Joe was a member of several veteran service organizations including the Veterans of Foreign Wars, Purple , American Legion, North Jersey (Triple Nickle, 555), , Vietnam Veterans of America, Fort Dix Retire Council and the 24th Infantry Regimental Combat Team Association (Buffalo Soldiers). Family meant the world to him and he was the rock of the family. He had three daughter's Jo-Ellen (Jo-Jo), Debra and Jeanetta (Bunnie). Jo-Ellen and Jeanetta proceeded him in death. He has two grandchildren Shaun Jamar and Minnie Mylina and four great grandchildren. He is preceded by his sister Daisy M. Robertson in Chicago, Illinois, and Albert Lee Tamayo, Meridian, MS and many family members.
A visitation for Joe will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 25th from 9 to 10 a.m. with a funeral service at 10 a.m., all at the Tabernacle Baptist Church, 150 E. 2nd St., Burlington, NJ 08016. Interment will be held at B.G. William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Arneytown, NJ.
Published in Burlington County Times on Feb. 24, 2020