Johanna C. Lighthart, formerly of Florence Township, passed away Sunday, June 21, 2020, at the Virtua-Lourdes Memorial Hospital, Willingboro, N.J.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 25, at the Calvary Cemetery, 9th & Walnut St., Florence, N.J.
T. L. Hutton Family and Friends Funeral Services, Burlington
Published in Burlington County Times on Jun. 24, 2020.