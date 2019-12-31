|
John "Jack" Rodeschin, 76, of Medford, N.J., passed away peacefully on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania surrounded by his family.
Born in Queens, N.Y. to Frances Flowers and Peter J. Rodeschin III, Jack resided in Medford since 1981.
After graduating from St. Francis College in Brooklyn, N.Y., he attended Officer Candidate School in Newport, RI, and served in the Naval Investigative Service in Arlington, Va. He went on to serve 5 years as a Lieutenant in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War, earning both the Vietnam Service Medal and the National Defense Service Medal. Jack served with distinction 27 years as a Special Agent with the U.S. Secret Service, including tours of duty in New York City and Washington, D.C., where he served 4 years with the Presidential Protection Division, before retiring in Philadelphia in 1997. Jack helped run protection for Pope John Paul II and, toward the end of his career, had the rare honor of driving the Presidential Limousine with 2 former Presidents in the vehicle at the same time.
After surviving a near bout with death in July 2003, when his aorta ruptured, Jack's faith in the miracle of the healing power of Christ was renewed. The Holy Spirit instructed him to embark on a mission to advocate the power of prayer to at least one person a day. Besides attending Catholic Mass daily at Saint Mary of the Lakes Church, he toiled tirelessly to master the game of chess.
He is survived by his devoted loving wife of almost 52 years, Mary Jane (Averill) Rodeschin; his son, Stephen, and wife, Diane Rodeschin; his son, Paul; his brother, Edward; and his grandchildren, Stephen II and Drew.
Relatives and friends may greet the family on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at St. Mary of the Lakes Church, 40 Jackson Rd, Medford, NJ. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at the church at 11 a.m.
Entombment will be held at Jesus Bread of Life Cemetery, 3055 Fostertown Rd, Mount Laurel, N.J.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Saint Vincent DePaul Society, Jones Rd., P.O. Box 1131, Medford, NJ 08055.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Mathis Funeral Home, Medford, NJ.
