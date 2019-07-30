|
John A. "Jack" Gross Jr. passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 28, 2019, at the age of 84.
John was born in Riverside, N.J. and was a longtime resident of Pennsauken, N.J. He was a longtime Member and Retiree of IBEW Local #(439) 351.
He was the devoted husband for 61 years to Eleanor (Schlindwein); father of Linda Markley (James), Mary Alice Gross, Gregory Gross (Antoinette), Nancy Antczak (William), and Diane Skinner (Mark); and grandpop of Lauren Markley, Daniel Markley, Paige Novak (Scott), Jacquelyn Gross, and Drew Skinner. He is also survived by his sister, Katherine Segrest, and his brother, Peter Gross (Katherine).
Jack was preceded in death by his sister, Sr. Mary Sharon Gross, RSM.
His funeral service will begin at 3 p.m. Thursday, at Lewis Funeral Home, 78 E. Main Street, Moorestown, N.J., where the viewing will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Burial will be held privately at Mt. Carmel Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations should be made to Samaritan Hospice, 5 Eves Dr., Suite 300, Marlton, NJ 08053, or to Lutheran Crossing at https:/lsmnj15749.thankyou4caring.org.
