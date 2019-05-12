|
John A. "Jack" Haines Jr. passed away peacefully May 8, 2019.
Born Feb. 23, 1946, in Philadelphia, Jack was raised in Oak Valley, N.J. A graduate of the 1965 class of Deptford High School, Jack played football all four years.
Jack enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served in the Vietnam War. While aboard the U.S.S. Princeton LPH-5 aircraft carrier, Jack earned several military medals while in service.
Jack was preceded in death by his wife, Mildred (Atkinson) Haines, whom he was married to for 40 years. He was also preceded in death by his parents, John and Betty Haines, and his brother, Kenny Haines.
He is survived by his sister, Leola Lafferty and her husband William; his children, Jack and Kathy Haines, Jim and Kerry Haines, and daughter Joanna Haines and stepdaughter Rose Otto. He was the loving grandfather of Brian, Paige, Sean, Emma, Krystal, Jimmie, and Jessica, and the adored owner to his dog, Dutch. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews and extended family members who will miss him dearly.
Relatives and friends are invited to gather from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Friday, May 17, at Givnish of Cinnaminson, 1200 Route 130 N. His memorial service will begin at 2:30 p.m. followed by inurnment in Lakeview Memorial Park, Cinnaminson.
Published in Burlington County Times on May 12, 2019