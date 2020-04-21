|
John A. Hollis beloved husband of Violet passed away peacefully on Thursday April 9, 2020. He was 61.
John was born October 8, 1959 to the late John and Melton Hollis in Jobstown, N.J.
As a young man John Enjoyed farm work and later worked as a maintenance man. He loved his Chevy Nova's in his youth owning and fixing them up as race cars. Later years as his health deteriorated he enjoyed watching movies and old detective shows.
He was preceded in death by his parents Melton and Janet Hollis, his brothers Melton Jr., Ralph, and infant brother and his sister Barbara.
He leaves to cherish his memory his wife Violet (Jane) and her family of Browns Mills, his brother Charles Hollis of Pemberton, Sisters Elaine Hollis of Willingboro, Katherine Johnson (Aaron) of Florida, Virgina Ely (George) of Wrightstown, Doreen O'Neal (Connie) of North Carolina, Trudy Locke (Ronald Hopkins) of Wrightstown, and Patricia Spencer of Wisconsin and a host of nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, cousins and friends.
Services for John will be held privately due to corvid-19. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date to be announced to his family and friends.
Perinchiefs Chapel arranged Cremation Services.
Published in Burlington County Times on Apr. 21, 2020