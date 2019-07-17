|
|
John A. Moylett of Danbury, Conn. passed away after a brief illness surrounded by his loving family on Saturday, July 13, 2019. He was 83.
John was born May 31, 1936 in Brooklyn, N.Y. and spent most of his childhood and young adult life living in Queens, N.Y. A proud graduate of both Xavier High School and Fordham University, he worked for Texaco Inc. as a human resources manager until retiring at age 60. He was a former resident of Delran, N.J. and most recently Danbury, Conn. for the past 35 years.
John enjoyed traveling, reading, watching sports and telling wonderful stories. He will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by all. He was very happy to see all of his children graduate from college and know that all of his grandchildren have done so or are on the path do so.
John is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Barbara (Knudsen); his children, Susan Hagan (Jack), William, Michael (Sara), Edward (Lorre), Dianne Bennett (Herman); his grandchildren, Linda, Brian, Stephen, Kevin, Jennifer, Timothy, Nicole, Kristina, Lauren and Shannon; as well as his sister, Lurana and brother, Paul. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
A viewing will be held from 6 to 8 p.m., on Thursday, July 18 at the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, 1707 New Road, Linwood, N.J. A viewing will begin at 9:30 a.m., followed by a 10:30 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial on Friday, July 19 at St. Joseph's Church, 606 Shore Road, Somers Point, N.J. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Mays Landing.
Condolences may be extended to the family at the funeral home's web site listed below.
George H. Wimberg Funeral Home
Linwood, N.J.
www.ghwimberg.com
Published in Burlington County Times on July 17, 2019