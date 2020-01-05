|
|
John A. Yacona Sr., of Burlington passed away surrounded by his loved ones after a battle with cancer. He was 59.
John was born in Mt. Holly to the late Fredrick Yacona and Louise Tomasetti Yacona.
He worked as a Tech for Express Scripts in Florence.
John was an easy going guy who was an avid Mets and Eagles fan. He was passionate about music, playing his bass with his band mates and performing gigs. He was a former member of the Moose Lodge, where he served on the Executive Board. John will be remembered for his love and dedication to his family. His family was everything to him and he lived his life being there for them. He will be treasured and missed by many.
He leaves to cherish his memory his mother Lousie, his devoted and loving wife Darlene Yacona, daughter Danyell (Roberto), sons: John, Jr., Sean (Jennifer) Yacona; grandchildren: Alaina, Stephon; greatgrandchildren: Carson, Ethan; siblings: Marilyn Yacona, Fredrick (Cindy) Yacona, as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
A visitation will be held Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020 at Page Funeral Home,, 302 E. Union Street, Burlington, from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be held in St. Paul's RC Church at 11 a.m. with burial to follow in Laurel Hill Cemetery.
Donations may be made in his memory to his family c/o Page Funeral Home.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at the website below.
Page Funeral Home,
Burlington
www.pagefuneralhome.com
#lifecelebrationbypage.
Published in Burlington County Times on Jan. 5, 2020