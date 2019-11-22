|
|
John Alan Ferner, Ed.D., a gentleman and a gentle man, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, at Cape Regional Medical Center, one day shy of his 83rd birthday. He resided in Cape May Court House, N.J. and Bradenton, Fla.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John Arthur and Mildred Spencer Ferner, and by his sister, Flora Mae Donley.
He had an idyllic childhood growing up in Collingswood, N.J. with friends like RJL, Ace O'Keefe, "Oogie" Orowitz, Bucky Waters, Jack Reinert, "pork chop," "lamb chop," and others. He was a three sport athlete and named to the All-State basketball team. He learned much from legendary coach, Jack McCloskey, and earned a scholarship to LaSalle University, where he captained the basketball team and earned a degree in English. He would later earn a Master's degree at Rutgers and a Doctorate at Nova Southeastern University. He is a member of the Al Carino SJ Hall of Fame and was inducted twice into the Collingswood Hall of Fame.
After teaching and coaching in New Jersey, he moved to the college coaching ranks at East Carolina University, Charleston Southern and Penn State University. He then served as a school superintendent in Delaware and New Jersey before returning to his beloved Riverside School District, where he served as High School Principal, Assistant Superintendent and Superintendent until his retirement in 2002. In retirement, he served interim superintendencies.
He enjoyed travel with his sweetie, the beach, reading, crossword puzzles, rooting for the Philadelphia Phillies and Eagles, and getting everyone to try his wonderful Manhattans. His quick wit, dry sense of humor, sly sarcasm and pungent observations were on display until the end. One of his last statements was, "I really helped some kids."
He served on three condo boards; two in Florida, and was the founding board member and president of Four Seasons at Stone Harbor for nine years.
He is survived by his love, his wife, Michele; son, Sandy (Stacy) of Chesterfield, N.J.; daughter, Elizabeth Branin (grandson, Zachary) of Medford, N.J.; stepdaughter, Sarah Whitley of Mebane, N.C.; and granddaughter, Amelia Mae Whitley, his "peanut."
The visitation will be from 10 a.m. until his memorial service at noon on Monday, Nov. 25, at the Lechner Funeral Home, 24 N. Main St., Medford.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the John Ferner Scholarship Fund, c/o Jodi Lennon, BS/BA, Riverside School District, Washington St., Riverside, NJ 08077, or to the Collingswood Athletic Hall of Fame, Inductee Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 512, Collingswood, NJ 08108.
Condolences may be shared with the family at the funeral home's web site below.
Lechner Funeral Home,
Medford
www.lechnerfuneralhome.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Nov. 22, 2019